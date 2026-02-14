Third murder charge wraps up killing and theft of vehicle and credit cards of Farmington woman

It was back on February 22 of 2024 when Victoria Nicole Vitale, age 32, was found dead from a suspected drug overdose at a residence at 439 Terry Drive in the Town of Farmington. An ongoing investigation by State Police out of Canandaigua discovered a more dire incident at play.

Indictments followed accusing Michael John Wade, age 43, living at the 4391 Wolcott Spring Lake Road in the Town of Savannah, along with co-defendant Jaime E. Thompson, age 29, of Geneva of stealing Vitale’s vehicle and Chase and Discover debit/credit cards plus the victim’s public benefit card.

State Police Investigators conducted a search warrant at the residence of Wade, living at the time at 4391 Wolcott Spring Lake Road in the Town of Savannah.

Under some floor boards at Wade’s residence, investigators discovered credit cards belonging to Vitale. The case moved forward, and on December 16, 2025, Michael Wade was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, along with several other charges related to the theft and use of Vitale’s credit cards and vehicle.

The investigation continued, and on Friday (2/6/26) another of Wade’s and Thompson’s co-defendants in the case, Shakeitha Keathette Scott, age 39, residing in Rochester, was originally arrested for the case theft charges, but on 2/6 the murder charge was added.

Like Wade and Thompson, Scott was charged with Felony Murder in the Second Degree; Felony Burglary in the Second Degree; Felony Grand Larceny-Use of Stolen Credit Cards; Robbery in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property-Credit Cards. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail and, like Wade and Thompson, held without bail.

All three defendants in the case were well known to area police for past criminal histories.

Wade was again arrested on January 31, 2026, as a co-conspirator, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree while incarcerated at the Ontario County Jail. This arrest stems from an investigation into intelligence collected by jail staff of methamphetamine being brought into the Jail and being distributed amongst incarcerated individuals.

The next court appearances/trials for Wade, Thompson and Scott have not been set.