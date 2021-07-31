Three arrested after drug sales investigation

On Monday (7/26) at or about 8:45 p.m. the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit, along with members from the Road Patrol, arrested Chesley M. Storrs, age 29, of Williamson and Joshua L. Garcia, age 45, of County Road 25 in Phelps for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree-Crack Cocaine.

Patrick Frank, age 35 of Route 14 in Lyons was also arrested for Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Frank, the driver of a vehicle that was stopped on Outlet Road in the Town of Manchester, ultimately fled the scene and led Deputies on a brief high speed pursuit. Frank ultimately stopped and as he was taken into custody, his vehicle rolled into a marked police unit vehicle causing damage. Storrs and Garcia were passengers in Frank’s vehicle. All three were transported to the Ontario County Jail where they were arraigned. State Police also assisted at the scene.