Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 31st 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Three arrested after drug sales investigation

by WayneTimes.com
July 31, 2021

On Monday (7/26) at or about 8:45 p.m. the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit, along with members from the Road Patrol, arrested Chesley M. Storrs, age 29, of Williamson and Joshua L. Garcia, age 45, of County Road 25 in Phelps for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree-Crack Cocaine.

Patrick Frank, age  35 of Route 14 in Lyons was also arrested for Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Frank, the driver of a vehicle that was stopped on Outlet Road in the Town of Manchester, ultimately fled the scene and led Deputies on a brief high speed pursuit. Frank ultimately stopped and as he was taken into custody, his vehicle rolled into a marked police unit vehicle causing damage. Storrs and Garcia were passengers in Frank’s vehicle. All three were transported to the Ontario County Jail where they were arraigned. State Police also assisted at the scene.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bowen, Martha J.

CLYDE: Martha died on July 28, 2021 peacefully with family by her side. She was 91 years old. Friends may call on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde.  Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11 AM.   […]

Read More
Lantier, Thomas L.

NEWARK: Thomas L. Lantier, 73, died Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at10 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Michael Church. 401 South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square