Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 21st 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons

by WayneTimes.com
November 20, 2022

State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.

Anastasia R. Clicquennor, age 49, of Broad Street in Lyons was subsequently arrested for possession of 17 grams of crack cocaine and 38 grams of powdered cocaine.  She was subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance-Intent to Sell; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Amo Clip; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Richard W. Barnes, age 38, of Wilson Street in Newark was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Amo Clip; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm.

The vehicle driver,  James E. Wright, age 26, of Lake Avenue in Wolcott was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Amo Clip; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and all three defendants were arraigned in Ontario County Court. The three have extensive police records. Both Clicquennor and Barnes were released after arraignment and Barnes was held at the Ontario County Jail.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wentz, Nanette F.  

SODUS: Passed away peacefully in her home on November 15th, 2022, at the age of 82. Nan was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel R. Wentz Sr; brother, Robert Fitzpatrick and sister, Gail Campbell Ludwig. She is survived by her sister, Sally Hendrikse; her brother, Harold John “Jack” Fitzpatrick; children, Wendy Lyn (Patrick) Doyle and […]

Read More
Porter, Laura M.

CLYDE: Laura M. Porter, 99, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Laura Mary Wallace was born on March 10, 1923 in Fairport, NY to Thomas E. and Elsie (Hallings) Wallace. She started school in Palmyra, NY then moved to North Rose, where she graduated in June 1942.  Laura was nominated as class president and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square