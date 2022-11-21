Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons

State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.

Anastasia R. Clicquennor, age 49, of Broad Street in Lyons was subsequently arrested for possession of 17 grams of crack cocaine and 38 grams of powdered cocaine. She was subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance-Intent to Sell; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Amo Clip; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Richard W. Barnes, age 38, of Wilson Street in Newark was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Amo Clip; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm.

The vehicle driver, James E. Wright, age 26, of Lake Avenue in Wolcott was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Amo Clip; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and all three defendants were arraigned in Ontario County Court. The three have extensive police records. Both Clicquennor and Barnes were released after arraignment and Barnes was held at the Ontario County Jail.