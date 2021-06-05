Three police agencies arrest Savannah man

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (6/1) at 45:45 p.m. of a Town of Alan Warner Jr, age 38, of West Church Street in Savannah following a domestic incident in the Town of Galen.

Following an investigation into the domestic incident, that occurred on the April 4th, Mr. Warner was located at the Wayne County Jail where he was awaiting Centralized Arraignment on separate charges from a separate incident.

It was alleged that, during the domestic incident, Mr. Warner violated a duly sworn Stay Away Order of Protection against the female victim. It was further alleged that he struck the female victim in the face with his hand and then pushed her to the ground. Mr. Warner was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

In the original arrest by State Troopers, Warner allegedly went to New Street in Clyde and slashed his former girlfriend’s vehicle tire. In that case, he was charged with Aggravated Family Offense and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Clyde Police also had a warrant for Warner from a July, 2020 arrest after he allegedly punched another patron at the Little Barrel bar. In that case, he was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree and failed to appear in Court on that charge

Warner is due to appear in the Galen Town Court on June 16, 2021 at 8:30 am for further court proceedings.