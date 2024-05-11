Three teens arrested for gun-related charges following lengthy investigation

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Williamson reported the arrest of three Wayne County teens for multiple gun-related charges following a lengthy investigation that began in early February. The police involvement began after a tip.

"I was out doing interviews with the citizens of Wayne County about recent crime, and while I was interviewing a family, this came in as a tip with some of the family members at this residence," said Investigator Ryan Braeger.

"I started the investigation with some search warrants that were served on Snapchat on the potential suspects," said Braeger.

"Once the Snapchat returns came back, I had some evidence of crimes involving ghost guns — the sale, production, and possession. I began to develop three suspects."

Search warrants were executed simultaneously at each residence on the morning of May 7, by the NYSP S.O.R.T. team and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department S.W.A.T. team.

Multiple firearms, gun parts, and a 3D printer used to privately produce firearms were seized from the residences.

At the residence of Oakley S. Billings, age 18, residing at 3929 Ball Road in Marion, police found a 3D printer used to produce ghost guns, a 3D printer filament, flash drives and other electronic devices used to program the printer which produced the ghost guns. Police could not determine how many guns, or parts were created.

Billings was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony; Criminal Sale of Firearm 3rd (D-Felony), Sale of a Ghost Gun 2nd (E-Felony), Criminal Possession 4th/Gun Parts (Misdemeanor)

Billings allegedly sold guns to Nicholas D. Frizelle, age 18, of 5665 State Route 21, in the Town of Williamson. He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony and Criminal Sale of a Firearm, a Class E Felony.

"At a second residence, we found a firearm with a high-capacity magazine, other gun parts, barrels, magazines, and ammunition," Braeger said.

"Then, at the third house, we also found another firearm with a magazine as well."

Colin L. Galloway, age 18, of 3812 Mystic Meadows Lane in Williamson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree/Magazine, a Class D Felony and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony.

All three suspects were booked Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County Jail and arraigned.

Billings is out on bail, to appear in Marion Court.

Galloway and Frizelle were released on pre-trail services to appear in Williamson Court.

The cases will move to County court due to their felony classifications

Police said getting ghost guns off the streets was a priority.

"They’re (ghost guns) not in any sort of registry or database, so they could be discarded, and it couldn’t be returned to an owner of the gun, traced back to anyone." Braeger said.

"In this case, it was just making sure that they were all out of the houses," he added.