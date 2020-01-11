Town of Macedon appoints retired Highway Superintendent to fill Town Board vacancy

At a Macedon Town Board meeting, held on Thursday, January 9th, the Board passed a resolution to declare the Town Council seat of Kim Leonard as a vacancy, as she had been appointed Town Supervisor at the last meeting.

With the vacancy, the board chose to appoint the former Highway Superintendent and 30 year Macedon employee, Richard (Dick) Roets to the seat.

Roets will serve as a Town Councilman until December 31, 2020, when the seat will be on the ballot. The same is true of the appointed Town Supervisor seat of Kim Leonard, which is interim until December 31, 2020.

Supervisor Leonard invited Mr. Roets to step forward so she could officially congratulate him on the appointment and his 30+ years of service to the Town.

Roets was asked to sign his oath and then he took his seat among the other Board members. It was official at 8:02 PM.

The Board resolved to abolish the position of Account Clerk and Senior account Clerk effective January 9, 2020. A Resolution was passed to appoint Miranda Clark as Clerk to the Supervisor effective January 1, 2020.

Councilman Maul requested the Board process payroll for Sandy Pagano for 2 days worked past the expiration of her term. It was decided that she would be paid according to the salary posted in the paper.

Supervisor Leonard took time to welcome members of Scout Troop 6166 who were there working on their Citizenship in Community Merit Badge.

The full Macedon Meeting report can be found in this week’s print edition on page C7