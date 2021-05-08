Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 8th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Town of Ontario woman charged in theft of an estimated $136,165 from employer

by WayneTimes.com
May 8, 2021

A Town of Ontario woman, working as a district manager for Malchos Management Company, with locations throughout Wayne, Ontario and Monroe Counties, was arrested on Friday (4/30) for Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. 

Teresa A. VanDelinder, age 39, of Furnace Road in Ontario allegedly stole a total of $136,165 over a year’s time.

State Police Investigators out of Canandaigua received the case on April 7th and after an investigation starting at the Manchester Mart at Routes 96 and 21 in the Town of Manchester, VanDeline was charged with just under a $40,000 loss at that location.

In Wayne County Malchos Management Company owns The Station convenience store located on Canandaigua Road in Macedon. VanDelinder was the district manager for the Manchester, Macedon, and one other convenience store in the Town of Webster.

Charges in Wayne County and Webster are  being combined with the Ontario County case. VanDelinder admitted to the thefts. In Ontario County she was taken to centralized arraignment and released on her own recognizance. Being a D-Felony, the case will likely go before a Ontario County Grand Jury.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Burley, Jeffrey D.

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on May 5, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer at age 51. Jeff was an avid fisherman and loved riding his motorcycle. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Antoinette “Toni” and children: Duane (Krystal) Alvoid, Ethel (Brad) Fairchild, and Andrew Crews; several grandchildren: parents: George and Brenda Burley; siblings: […]

Read More
Baker, Frances Ann

SAVANNAH: Frances Baker, 69, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021; after a courageous battle with numerous heart conditions.  Frances was born the daughter of Frederick L. and Phyllis King Baker in Lyons, NY. She lived her entire life in Savannah; where she was the last class to graduate from Savannah High School. Frances […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square