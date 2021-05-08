Town of Ontario woman charged in theft of an estimated $136,165 from employer

A Town of Ontario woman, working as a district manager for Malchos Management Company, with locations throughout Wayne, Ontario and Monroe Counties, was arrested on Friday (4/30) for Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Teresa A. VanDelinder, age 39, of Furnace Road in Ontario allegedly stole a total of $136,165 over a year’s time.

State Police Investigators out of Canandaigua received the case on April 7th and after an investigation starting at the Manchester Mart at Routes 96 and 21 in the Town of Manchester, VanDeline was charged with just under a $40,000 loss at that location.

In Wayne County Malchos Management Company owns The Station convenience store located on Canandaigua Road in Macedon. VanDelinder was the district manager for the Manchester, Macedon, and one other convenience store in the Town of Webster.

Charges in Wayne County and Webster are being combined with the Ontario County case. VanDelinder admitted to the thefts. In Ontario County she was taken to centralized arraignment and released on her own recognizance. Being a D-Felony, the case will likely go before a Ontario County Grand Jury.