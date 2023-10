Following a detailed investigation by State Police Investigators out of Wolcott, Joshua J. Mourey, age 42, of York Settlement Road in the Town of Rose was arrested on Thursday (10/26) for Felony Possession and Promotion of Child Pornography: Children Under the Age of 17.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off State Police. That led to a search warrant in June of 2022, where numerous images were found on Mourey’s electronic devices.

Mourey was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released. The case will be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury for further action.