Town Offices in Arcadia Moving to new location

Arcadia Town Supervisor Jon “Chuck” Verkey informed Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor this week of the Town’s purchase of a new building to “call home” for the Town Offices.

The Town Supervisor and Board had been working with the Village to carve out a new lease agreement at the old Municipal Building.

“We had a lease of $16,500 a year for our town offices and courts. Now that the Village has a prospective buyer for the Municipal Building, I met with the Mayor and he thought the rent might go up to $18,000 a year,” said Verkey.

Based on the time and effort to move, Verkey said he and the board had no intention of moving. The Supervisor said that a later discussion with the new buyer a few weeks ago, indicated that the number would be closer to $23,000.

“The new buyer thought that we had approximately 3,769 square feet of space. That would put us at a yearly rent of about $27,780.”

“With that in mind,” said Verkey, “the Town Board has been actively seeking another location.”

As of Saturday (January 26th) the purchase offer was finalized.

“I brought the property information and purchase price to the board two weeks ago, and they unanimously approved it,” said Chuck.

The new site will be at 201 Frey Street, near the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and the Newark-Arcadia Ambulance station. The building, owned and originally built in 1986, by Dr. Frederick and Anne Zugibe is a one story building with plenty of parking, according to the Supervisor. Withe the full basement and first floor the total new space is approximately 8,000 square feet. The purchase price was $200,000, which the Town will pay from fund balance. No grant, and no permissive referendum will be necessary. Verkey indicated that the goal would be to move in by June 1st. The town calculates that they could take the $16,500, that they paid for their yearly rent, and put it back into the fund balance towards the purchase of the building.

The building remains within the Village of Newark, and offers plenty of space, and plenty of parking for residents, and is handicapped accessible.

“I informed the Mayor that the Town still plans to work with them on grants and roads and other mutually beneficial projects, said Supervisor Verkey.

“Nothing has changed in our working relationship with the Village. We are only changing the location of the town offices,” he added.

When contacted on Friday, Mayor Taylor noted that “We are not sure how this will impact any potential sale of the building. We just learned about this development recently.”