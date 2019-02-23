Breaking/Featured
Traffic stop leads to chase, ends with Newark man captured hiding in a creek
It began on Tuesday night with a simple traffic stop for No Headlights on Route 31 in front of the Walmart in Newark. It ended an hour later with the driver partially submerged, hiding in creek.
State Troopers pulled over a vehicle operated by Jason Harrison, age 38, of 614 West Church Street in Newark at 9:20 p.m. After the initial stop, the vehicle fled east, making a left turn onto Stansall Street, east on Church Street, which is a dead end.
After that Harrison abandoned the vehicle and the foot chase began. With the aid of numerous troopers, Newark Village Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Harrison was found hiding, almost completely submerged in a creek behind a home off Blue Cut Road. He was taken into custody under gun point.
With temperatures in the single digit Harrison was first seen by ambulance personnel, then taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital. “He was frozen. His pants were so frozen they could have stood up without him,” commented one officer. He was released after treatment for hypothermia.
In the abandoned vehicle, police found 3 grams of cocaine and 18 grams of marijuana. Harrison was subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree; Unlawful Possession of Marijuana; Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
Due to his past felony convictions, Harrison was arraigned in Newark Village Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on No Bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Monday, February 25.
A passenger in the vehicle, Jason J. Lewis, age 40, of Filmore Street in Newark was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. He did not flee from the vehicle, was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to reappear March 6.
