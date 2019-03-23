Breaking/Featured
Traffic stop leads to three arrests following Butler Burglary
Following a burglary late Tuesday (3/19) night, into early Wednesday (3/20) morning hours, from a Limekiln Road, Town of Butler business/ residence, police were on the look-out for a vehicle they believed was involved.
The vehicle was stopped by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies for a vehicle infraction on Route 104 in the Town of Sodus. State Troopers, familiar with the burglary, responded and identified the miscellaneous tools, including motors, logging chains, hydraulic tools and scrap. The property was taken from a building and from the grounds.
The owner of the property was called and confirmed the property was indeed his and had been taken in the burglary.
Arrested by State Police at the traffic stop were Logan S. Stevenson, age 27 and Macy R. Mettler, age 27, both of 4968 Elm Street, Apt. B in the Town of Rose, along with Matthew T. Skardinski,age 30, of 10259 Route 38 in Port Byron. All three were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. All three were arraigned and remanded to jail on $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was held on Friday (3/22). The investigation is continuing and more charges may be pending.
