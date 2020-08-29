Traffic stop leads to Trevor Duffus Arrest

State Police reported stopping a vehicle on Tuesday (8/25) night for a traffic violation.

Trevor L. Duffus

The vehicle operator, Trevor L. Duffus, age 33, of 189 Canal Street in the Town of Lyons was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree. He was released on that charge to appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date.

Troopers then turned over Duffus to the Village of Clyde Police Department on a December, 2019 arrest warrant

Clyde Police charged Duffus with Robbery Third Degree, Burglary Second Degree, Grand Larceny Fourth Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree, Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment Second Degree.

It is alleged that after a domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend on December 19, 2019, Duffus forcibly grabbed the cell phone from the victim’s hand and punched her in the face, then restrained her from leaving the location by grabbing her around the neck with the hood of her sweatshirt back inside, damaging the sweatshirt. The Apple Iphone was valued at approximately $1000.

Duffus was transported to Wayne County Jail for arraignment.