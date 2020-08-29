Traffic stop leads to Trevor Duffus Arrest

State Police reported stopping a vehicle on Tuesday (8/25) night for a traffic violation.
The vehicle operator, Trevor L. Duffus, age 33, of 189 Canal Street in the Town of Lyons was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree. He was released on that charge to appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date.
Troopers then turned over Duffus to the Village of Clyde Police Department on a December, 2019 arrest warrant
Clyde Police charged Duffus with Robbery Third Degree, Burglary Second Degree, Grand Larceny Fourth Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree, Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment Second Degree.
It is alleged that after a domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend on December 19, 2019, Duffus forcibly grabbed the cell phone from the victim’s hand and punched her in the face, then restrained her from leaving the location by grabbing her around the neck with the hood of her sweatshirt back inside, damaging the sweatshirt. The Apple Iphone was valued at approximately $1000.
Duffus was transported to Wayne County Jail for arraignment.
MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]
PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]