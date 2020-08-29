Powered by Dark Sky
August 29th 2020, Saturday
Traffic stop leads to Trevor Duffus Arrest

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2020

State Police reported stopping a vehicle on Tuesday (8/25) night for a traffic violation.

Trevor L. Duffus

The vehicle operator, Trevor L. Duffus, age 33, of 189 Canal Street in the Town of Lyons was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree. He was released on that charge to appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date.

Troopers then turned over Duffus to the Village of Clyde Police Department on a December, 2019 arrest warrant

Clyde Police charged Duffus  with Robbery  Third Degree, Burglary  Second Degree, Grand Larceny  Fourth Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment  Second Degree, Criminal Mischief  Fourth Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment  Second Degree.

It is alleged that after a domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend on December 19, 2019, Duffus forcibly grabbed the cell phone from the victim’s hand and punched her in the face, then restrained her from leaving the location by grabbing her around the neck with the hood of her sweatshirt back inside, damaging the sweatshirt. The Apple Iphone was valued at approximately $1000. 

Duffus was transported to Wayne County Jail for arraignment.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90.  Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]

