Troopers chase vehicle driving on three tires and a wheel rim

A State Trooper out of Lyons, heading westbound on Route 31, came upon a eastbound vehicle travelling towards him at a high rate of speed, operating on only three tires and the rim of the fourth wheel at 2:38 a.m. on Thursday (2/6).

As the Troop car turned around, the vehicle continued to speed off, hitting 99 miles per hour. The vehicle operator had hit another vehicle by the Walmart in Newark, prior to the Trooper encounter.

The vehicle continued into Lyons, crossing the Leach Road bridge, forcing another driver into the bridge guardrail. The fleeing vehicle then hit a parked vehicle in front of the Department of Social Services building on Water Street in Lyons.

At that point the driver exited, fleeing the disabled vehicle. The Trooper caught up to the man, using a tazer to subdue him. The man again got up again and began running, finally brought down by another shot with the tazer.

Jason M. Caplinger, age 36, of 211 West Maple Avenue in Newark was subsequently charged with Felony DWI, Refusal to Submit to a breath test, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, along with 41 traffic violations.

Records show Caplinger has two prior DWI convictions, one in Castile, NY in 2015 and another in Wyoming County in 2015.

With an extensive criminal history and three felony convictions, Caplinger was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail.