Breaking/Featured
Truck shears utility pole, driver walks away, found dead the next morning
Witnesses confirmed that Matthew J, Vandergrift, age 37, of Marion was at Tommy’s Boys Bar the night of Saturday (3/7).
Vandergrift’s pick up truck sheared off a utility pole on Murray Street shortly after leaving the nearby bar. He allegedly walked away from the scene of the crash and walked down nearby railroad tracks. His lifeless body was found the next (Sunday) morning, laying under a picnic table at the Whispering Woods Campgrounds
Vandergrift leaves behind his wife, Andrea; his two children and many relatives and friends. A US Army Veteran of Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, RAKKASAN 101st Airborne, Matthew served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He worked as a foreman for Tambe Electric.
Newark Village Police indicated the accident is still under investigation.
