Twenty year-old woman drowns near Chimney Bluffs State Park

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reported t the investigation into the drowning of a 20 year old Rochester Woman. The Victim has been identified as Deanna R. Melvin, of Rochester formerly from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Wayne County Office of the Sheriff conducted an investigation into death by drowning in Lake Ontario in the area of The Chimney Bluffs State Park, Town of Huron, New York. On July 22, 2023, a 911 call for help was received at about 2:07 PM, stating that two people were struggling in the water having trouble reaching safety.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene where one male, age 28, had just been pulled to shore and one female, approximately 20, had gone under water. Bystanders on the shore ran into the water and utilized a life jacket to secure the 28-year-old male and then by pulling on the life jacket they were able to get him to safety. Several people attempted to locate the 20-year-old female by free-driving in the water around the area she was last seen, but ultimately could not locate her.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Dive Team, assisted by Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, Road Deputies, & members of the New York State Police Aviation Unit’s Helicopter, Troopers, & the United State Coast Guards, located a female under the water in the general vicinity of where she was last seen. Sheriff members were also assisted on scene by Eastern Wayne EMS and Silver Waters EMS. The 28 year-old male was transported from the scene to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY for precautionary checks and later released.

Preliminary investigation shows that 6 people from the Rochester area had rented a pontoon boat for the day. They anchored offshore in the area of The Chimney Bluffs State Park where several other boats were anchored. It’s the belief that the two people involved may have had minimal swimming experience, and the fact that there were some waves on the lake, may have contributed to the incident.

The United States Coast Guards conducted an inspection of the rented pontoon boat and concluded that all safety requirements were met and contained on the boat.