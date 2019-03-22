Two caught after trying to rob alleged drug dealer

It all began just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. Dashawn Faniel, age 32, of 6910 Old Ridge Road in Sodus, teamed up with fellow predicate felon, Antione D. Clinton, age 32, of 73 Beldon Avenue in Sodus. The duo planned on robbing an alleged drug dealer living at 7819 Ridge road in Sodus, hoping to come away with some money.

A fight broke out among Faniel, Clinton and the victim, with the victim receiving a broken jaw in multiple places. He was also threatened with a box cutter. A jar, filled with coins broke during the scuffle with Fanile slashing his wrist with the broken glass.

Both Faniel and Clinton fled the house. It was then Clinton realized he perhaps dropped his car keys in the fight. He then proceeded to walk back up to the house, knock on the door and asked to be let in to retrieve his car keys. The residents would not comply. Troopers out of Williamson arrived at the scene and found Clinton standing in the driveway of the residence. He was taken into custody at 7:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, Fanile took off through the woods. A State Police helicopter was called in and an extensive search began. An hour and forty-five minutes later, State Troopers found Faniel coming out of a wooded area near his home and took him into custody.

Fanile attempted to decline medical treatment, but was taken to Newark Wayne Hospital and treated for the gash on his wrist.

Both Clinton and Faniel were charged with Robbery in the Second Degree; Robbery in the Second Degree–Cause Physical Injury: Robbery in the First Degree—Use of a Dangerous Instrument. Both men were arraigned and remanded to jail on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for both men has been set for Wednesday, March 27.

Both Fanile and Clinton have extensive criminal histories.

The victim was initially taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital and later transferred to Strong Hospital for treatment.