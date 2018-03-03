Two charged in home invasion/assault

On Wednesday (2/28) at 2:07 p.m., the Wayne County 911 Center dispatched patrols to a report of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked on Viele Road in Red Creek (Wolcott), at the County line with Cayuga County.

State Troopers and Wayne County Sheriff Deputies located the vehicle in question parked in the roadway, unattended, with the ignition on.

Upon checking the area, patrols observed two suspects fleeing from a residence at 13373 Craine Road in the Town of Sterling (Cayuga County) with proceeds of an apparent burglary. They gained entrance to thew home by asking the homeowner if they could use his phone after their vehicle broke down.

Once inside both suspects, Derrick J. Sedore, age 31 of Utica, NY, and Caleb A. Pilkenton, age 26 of Auburn, NY, beat and bound the male homeowner and fled on foot into a wooded area. Taken were guns and other items from the house.

Arriving patrols established a perimeter, involving a State Police helicopter, which resulted in both Sedore and Pilkenton being taken into custody without further incident.

State Police out of Auburn charged both suspects with Burglary 1st, a class B Felony, Robbery 2nd, a class C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, a class A Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, a class A Misdemeanor.

Sedore and Pilkenton were arraigned in the town of Owasco Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail. More charges are pending as the investigation is continuing.