Two dead in Sodus, Shooter at large

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 29 Carlton Street in the Village of Sodus around 2 pm Monday Afternoon (10/22/18) for a report of a shooting.

The Times has learned that two people have been killed.

Newspartner 13WHAM News reported that a State Police helicopter has been seen flying over the scene of the shooting.

Both 13WHAM News and a Times reporter are on the scene.

Local businesses, schools and residences have been evacuated, and the roads have been cordoned off.

A nearby house has been taken over by police as a command center.

More updates as they become available.

—- UPDATE

According to witnesses, as the female victim, tried to escape the shooter, she attempted to back up, and was shot point blank. Her car rolled back into a garbage can across the street. Her son, who was in the car with her was uninjured. The male victim, was apparently killed in his own driveway at 29 Carlton St.

The names of the victims are known, but not being released until next of kin are notified.