Two food distribution sites open this week for area residents

In response to community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second round of emergency food distributions will take place in Wayne County. Distribution will take place as follows:

– Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 3:30-5:30 at the Clyde Savannah Central School District Complex in Clyde

– Thursday, April 30,2020 from 3:30-5:30 at the Wayne Central School District Complex in Ontario

“We know that the residents of our community continue to struggle as the safety precautions against the spread of this virus remain in force,” said Rick House, Wayne County Administrator. “In our last round of food distribution, we were able to assist close to eighteen hundred individuals, and we hope to again serve a significant number of individuals with this second round.”

House credits both the event organizers and participants with the success of the last distribution. “We put in place some pretty stringent safety protocols and as a result we were able to assist a high volume of individuals swiftly and safely,” House stated and noted those procedures will be again mandated for the upcoming events.

Pre-registration is required. Those who would like to register can call 315.359.8024. Registration is on a first come-first-served basis, and will be limited to 300 households served at each event.

This is a drive-through model. Participants will be required to remain inside their vehicles at all times. Participants will be required to show identification at the time of pick-up and will be limited to one box per car.

No walk-up participation will be allowed, and only pre-registered households in vehicles will be served. Registration is limited to residents of Wayne County. Organizers ask that trunks be cleaned out so that a large box can be placed inside it.

“This is a touchless, limited contact operation, where we are trying to assist folks in the safest way possible,” House noted. “We want to continue being attentive to safety protocols including social distancing, while still meeting the needs of our community.”

The event is a partnership between Wayne County Department of Social Services, FoodLink, Wayne County Action Program, Covenant New life Fellowship, and the Finger Lakes Community Schools.