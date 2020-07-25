Two men arrested after road rage/accident

State Police out of Wolcott received a call involving a road rage incident that evolved into a one vehicle accident on Thursday (6/4).

A driver called 911 stating he was aggressively being followed by a blue pick up truck on Salter/Colvin Road in the Town of Butler, along with a Chevy Black Tahoe also in pursuit.

911 told the driver to go to the Wolcott State Police barracks to report the incident. At one point the victim stated he stopped and inquired why the two men were chasing his vehicle and was told by one of the men that he was chasing them.

Shortly after that incident, the pick up truck failed to make a curve at Gaylord and Lasher Road in Butler, hitting a tree. The driver, later identified as Alexander J. Tellier, age 24, of Lasher Road, fled the scene.

The driver in the Chevy Tahoe stopped and became “irate” with the Troopers on the scene.

After an investigation both Tellier and the Tahoe driver, Logan S. Stevenson, age 28, also of Lasher road were both charged with Menacing in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment of Property. Both Tellier and Stevenson were released on appearance tickets for Town of Butler Court on August 12.