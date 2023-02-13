Two men caught dismantling cell towers for scrap metal

It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m.
An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.
State Police arrived on the scene and Vincent DePaul, age 35, of Lodi Street in Syracuse and Brandon L. Rudy, age 33, of Kirkville Road in the Town of Kirkville were both charged with Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree; Felony Burglary in the Third Degree; Felony Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.
Both men were taken to CAP Court with a recommended bail of $2000 cash/$4000 bond and released for a preliminary hearing in Sodus Court.
It was estimated the damage to the Mud Lane cell tower was in the ten to twenty thousand dollar range.
The arrests shined light on similar cell phone tower stripping in both Seneca and Onondaga Counties and incidents as far away as Pennsylvania.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson. Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years. She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work. In addition, she taught the skill of sewing […]
NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer. In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring. […]