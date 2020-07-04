Breaking/Featured
Two plea guilty in separate sex cases in County Court
Wayne County District Attorney, Michael D. Calarco, announced on Wednesday (7/1) the following recent guilty pleas in County Court; On June 26, 2020, Christopher J. Fahrson, age 52, pleaded guilty to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree.
Fahrson admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 10 year old child on several occasions between April 2010 and July 2010.
The plea was conditioned upon Fahrson waiving his right to appeal and a sentence of 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.
Sentencing is scheduled for August 13, 2020. Fahrson was remanded to jail without bail.
On June 23, 2020, Ryan Parkison, age 26, pleaded guilty to Attempted Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.
Parkison admitted to attempting to subject 5 year old child to sexual contact in December 2019.
The plea was conditioned upon Parkison waiving his right to appeal and a sentence of 4 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.
Sentencing is scheduled August 21, 2020. Parkison was remanded to jail without bail.
