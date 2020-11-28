Two Troopers injured during arrest of Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons went to the residence of Michael S. Wiley, age 33, of 1688 Route 21, Lot 14 in Palmyra on Sunday (11/22) at 5:27 p.m. on a warrant for Failure to Appear out of Lyons Town Court. Wiley had failed to appear on a June 26th case for Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Lyons.

Michael S. Wiley

Once inside the trailer home, Wiley picked up a space heater, hitting the two troopers in the head. Both troopers suffered lacerations to their heads and the glasses worn by one of the troopers were smashed.

A third trooper was injured while responding to the scene that resulted in the troop car being totaled.

Wiley was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Felony Assault in the Second Degree; two counts of Felony Assault-Intent to Cause Injury, Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Wiley was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail, to appear in Palmyra Court for a preliminary hearing.