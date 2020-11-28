Two Troopers injured during arrest of Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons went to the residence of Michael S. Wiley, age 33, of 1688 Route 21, Lot 14 in Palmyra on Sunday (11/22) at 5:27 p.m. on a warrant for Failure to Appear out of Lyons Town Court. Wiley had failed to appear on a June 26th case for Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Lyons.
Once inside the trailer home, Wiley picked up a space heater, hitting the two troopers in the head. Both troopers suffered lacerations to their heads and the glasses worn by one of the troopers were smashed.
A third trooper was injured while responding to the scene that resulted in the troop car being totaled.
Wiley was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Felony Assault in the Second Degree; two counts of Felony Assault-Intent to Cause Injury, Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
Wiley was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail, to appear in Palmyra Court for a preliminary hearing.
MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80 from a stroke. Larry was born in Malone, NY on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Grace “Dow” Mackey. Also predeceased by his sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda Bowen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty “Richards” […]
PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos. He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm […]