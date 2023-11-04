Powered by Dark Sky
November 4th 2023, Saturday
×
Undefeated Clyde Football team stymied by disciplinary actions

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2023

The 2023 undefeated Clyde-Savannah Varsity High School football team will never reach the finishing line due to a ‘bullying’ incident involving several members of the team.

Clyde-Savannah Superintendent Michael Hayden released a statement to the community Thursday (10/2) indicating an incident involving "several members" of the team resulted in "disciplinary actions."

"While we understand the community’s concerns and desire for information, we must emphasize that, due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details regarding the situation," Hayden wrote. "As a school district, we take matters of student behavior very seriously. Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of all students. We are actively cooperating with law enforcement to address this matter appropriately."

The previously undefeated team had been scheduled to host Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield in the semifinal round of the Wayne-Finger Lakes Independent Football League playoffs on Friday.

Both the Clyde Village Police Department and State Police out of Lyons are investigating the incident.

The district and law enforcement declined to comment on the allegations or provide specific details, as the investigation continues.

The Times has learned that four students are under investigation in a case of hazing and a line was crossed." It started out as horseplay in the locker room with a younger player and in ‘a moment of mob  mentality’ went too far," stated one source.

Clyde Village Police Chief Tom Connor, stated he expected charges to be filed against the four students. Police believe a phone video was taken and they are attempting to track it down.

"The case has to be handled with facts, not emotions and could effect college sports participation," said one source.  

We will post more on this story as it develops at WayneTimes.com

