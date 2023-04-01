Unfinished condo project comes down to make way for new RV Resort

For nearly a decade and a half, an unfinished condominium project off Route 14 in the Village of Sodus Point has been a blight on the otherwise picturesque landscape that surrounds it.

Panoramic views of Sodus Bay were obstructed by the buildings, which developers never completed, leaving both residents and visitors asking why.

Once touted as “luxury condominiums,” the unfinished buildings have been languishing away. Several potential suitors have come and gone over the years, each promising to bring new life to the site. However the property’s new owner, Bruce Carey, isn’t wasting any more time.

After planning and zoning process with the village were completed, demolition began on the future home of Silver Waters Luxury RV resort earlier this week.

Carey and his wife Stephanie, alongside his brother "Big Rick", thought this was the best current use for the property. The recommendation to construct a higher end RV park on the site came from friends Larry & Margaret VanGee, owners of The Wickham Inn, and was echoed by others.

So the Careys began planning out what is now a massive undertaking by any measure. It began Wednesday when all but two of the condominiums were demolished and removed from the site, paving the way for what Carey says will be something be he and the local municipality can truly be proud of for years to come.

Silver Waters Resort will have just 48 sites, each with full hookups and parking for each. On-site amenities are slated to include a large swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, bathhouse, outdoor gaming courts, laundry facilities and a large clubhouse with meeting rooms that will reside in one of the remaining condominiums.

Restoring and preserving the nearly 180 degree view of Sodus Bay was Carey’s guiding light for the project.

"Some day in the future, there may be an even better use for this property," Carey said Wednesday.

"You should always look forward, not just the time we live in, for once a property like this has houses or apartments on it, it will never be available to the public in the future."

While the project may seem to be on a grand scale for most, those who have know Carey best, including this writer, know it’s simply par for the course.

Bruce previously constructed Carey Lake Party House in Walworth, including the man-made 15 acre body of water that serves as its namesake.

Over the years, Carey has owned several properties in Sodus Point, including several he’s actively restoring in the village. He had even co-owned the future RV property nearly three decades ago.

There’s currently no firm opening date for the park, and that’s the way Carey wants it. He says he’s taking his time to get it right to make sure that the entire project and property is a source of pride for both his family and local residents.

As far as costs for those looking to stay at the future resort, Carey says that’s still to be determined.

"Because there will only be 48 sites, we are looking for a clientele that is willing to pay for an upscale site and experience," adding "At present we have no idea what site fees will be, but they’ll be commensurate with what we’re providing."

Carey added that they will be posting updates on the project via their website at SilverWatersRvResort.com

by Devin Holdraker