Unofficial Wayne County Republican Primary results

JOHN GROW WINS REPUBLICAN LINE FOR WAYNE COUNTY JUDGE

In a very highly contested race for Wayne County Court Judge... the winner was John Grow of Ontario, the County-designated Republican candidate, over contender Dan Majchrzak of Walworth, Walworth Town Justice and long time litigator.

The totals were 1029 for Grow to Majchrzak’s 831.

In the race for two Council members in Sodus, incumbent Chris Tertinek won a spot on the ballot with 209 votes and Dale Pickering won the second seat with 188 (just 4 votes over incumbent Cathy Willmott).

For Town of Sodus Highway Superintendent: Jared Laird won over opponent Zack Shove 251 to 76.

For Sodus Point Village Trustees, the two seats were won by Bill Kallusch, Jr. and John Nesbitt with 67 votees each. Contender Phil Leone received 51 votes.

Results by town for the County Judge race broke down this way.

ARCADIA

Grow 108 Majchrzak 113

BUTLER

Grow 13 Majchrzak 8

GALEN

Grow 32 Majchrzak 11

HURON

Grow 24 Majchrzak 14

LYONS

Grow 52 Majchrzak 36

MACEDON

Grow 139 Majchrzak 68

MARION

Grow 45 Majchrzak 45

ONTARIO

Grow 153 Majchrzak 64

PALMYRA

Grow 63 Majchrzak 41

ROSE

Grow 27 Majchrzak 16

SAVANNAH

Grow 14 Majchrzak 9

SODUS

Grow 152 Majchrzak 174

WALWORTH

Grow 61 Majchrzak 137

WILLIAMSON

Grow 116 Majchrzak 71

WOLCOTT

Grow 30 Majchrzak 24