Unofficial Wayne County Republican Primary results

JOHN GROW WINS REPUBLICAN LINE FOR WAYNE COUNTY JUDGE
In a very highly contested race for Wayne County Court Judge... the winner was John Grow of Ontario, the County-designated Republican candidate, over contender Dan Majchrzak of Walworth, Walworth Town Justice and long time litigator.
The totals were 1029 for Grow to Majchrzak’s 831.
In the race for two Council members in Sodus, incumbent Chris Tertinek won a spot on the ballot with 209 votes and Dale Pickering won the second seat with 188 (just 4 votes over incumbent Cathy Willmott).
For Town of Sodus Highway Superintendent: Jared Laird won over opponent Zack Shove 251 to 76.
For Sodus Point Village Trustees, the two seats were won by Bill Kallusch, Jr. and John Nesbitt with 67 votees each. Contender Phil Leone received 51 votes.
Results by town for the County Judge race broke down this way.
ARCADIA
Grow 108 Majchrzak 113
BUTLER
Grow 13 Majchrzak 8
GALEN
Grow 32 Majchrzak 11
HURON
Grow 24 Majchrzak 14
LYONS
Grow 52 Majchrzak 36
MACEDON
Grow 139 Majchrzak 68
MARION
Grow 45 Majchrzak 45
ONTARIO
Grow 153 Majchrzak 64
PALMYRA
Grow 63 Majchrzak 41
ROSE
Grow 27 Majchrzak 16
SAVANNAH
Grow 14 Majchrzak 9
SODUS
Grow 152 Majchrzak 174
WALWORTH
Grow 61 Majchrzak 137
WILLIAMSON
Grow 116 Majchrzak 71
WOLCOTT
Grow 30 Majchrzak 24