UPDATE — Third suspect arrested in Sodus Homicide

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff announces a third arrest in relation to a double homicide that occurred in the Village of Sodus on October 22.

On Tuesday evening, Texas authorities took 34 year old Bron Bohlar into custody at his residence in Dumas, Texas for a warrant issued in Wayne County New York.

That warrant is for Conspiracy in the 2ndDegree, a Class C felony.

The complaint alleges that Bohlar, a police officer in Sunray, Texas, was part of the conspiracy that led to the death of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn at their Sodus home.

Bohlar is being held in Texas without bail, pending extradition proceedings to Wayne County. Sheriff’s detectives and Texas law enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident