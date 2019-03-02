Breaking/Featured
Upset over eviction, man sets fire to trailer home with residents asleep
A Town of Wolcott man, upset with his landlord over being evicted, used a lighter to start a couch on fire inside the trailer home he and two other residents were occupying on Wednesday (2/20) around 3 a.m. at 1860 Maplewood Drive in Wolcott.
Following the starting of the fire, Dillon R. Hosmer, age 20, fell asleep, but luckily one of the other tenants awoke and the three escaped before the entire mobile home was engulfed in flames.
Following an investigation of the fire, Hosmer was arrested by the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff on Friday (2/22) at 3:30 p.m., for Arson in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.
Hosmer was arraigned in the Town of Wolcott Court and committed to the Wayne County Jail on $1,000 cash/ $2,000 bond to reappear at the Town of Wolcott Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.
