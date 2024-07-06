Vehicle burns on Route 104 in Ontario, driver faces a slew of charges

State Troopers out of Williamson received a report of a vehicle burning on Route 104 in the Town of Ontario on Thursday (7/4) at 10:50 p.m.

Upon arriving they discovered the driver, Adalberto Garcia-Diaz, age 42, of 327 Main Street in Geneva was intoxicated. He readily admitted he had drank five Corona beers and that there was five baggies of crack cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished and Adalberto was subsequently arrested for Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree; DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .09%; No Licence; Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and Switched License Plates.

Adalberto told the troopers he had just purchased the now burned 2008 Dodge Calibre and put the plates on it to get home.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and Adalberto was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment.