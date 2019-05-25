Victims frustrated by crimes and result for defendant in Arcadia

It began at 2:04 a.m. on Sunday (5/19) on Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia.

David Weimer, age 18, of 3223 Route 88 North, Apt. A in Newark was caught on surveillance cameras stealing a Ford Focus. He soon learned the car had a transmission problem and could do nor more that 10 miles per hour.

Frustrated, Weimer was seen on camera returning the vehicle and stealing a Dodge Ram pick up, with keys left in the vehicle, at 2:46 a.m.

Not wanting to be found, Weimer, well known to police, thought he would hide-out at the Holiday Inn, located on Holt Road in the Town of Webster.

Unfortunately in his attempt to hide-out from police, Weimer used an ATM card stolen from a wallet left in the stolen pick-up truck.

Soon, Webster Town Police were on location, taking Weimer and the stolen truck into custody at 5:50 a.m. on Monday (5/20). He was then turned over to State Troopers out of Williamson.

Weimer opened up, making multiple statements about the thefts and he was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree by State Police Investigators out of Lyons.

As per the new procedures, Weimer was then taken to Centralized Arraignment, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The victims of the stolen vehicles were furious, knowing of Weimer and his past reputation and convictions. Ironically, Weimer was released by the judge, before the truck was released back to the truck owner.

Luckily for the State Police Investigators, by stealing the truck and the wallet with the ATM and credit cards, Weimer violated the conditions of his past convictions.

Weimer, on Tuesday (5/21) was again arrested by the State Police for an additional charge of Grand larceny in the Fourth Degree and Violation of Probation. This time he was remanded to jail on No Bail, pending a probation hearing.

Back on December 12, 2018, Weimer, then age 17, was arrested by State Police out of Lyons for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree-Firearm/Rifle/Shotgun and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Weimer stole a neighbor’s pick up truck after finding the keys under the seat. In the vehicle was a shotgun, credit cards and some cash.

Weimer was found and arrested in a parking lot in the Town of Mendon and brought back to the Town of Arcadia. He was arraigned on the charges and remanded to jail on $10,000 cash/$20,000. He was later convicted.