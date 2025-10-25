Village of Palmyra man arrested after physical domestic dispute resulting in massive search

The Palmyra Police Department arrested Scott W. Dollar, age 27, of 363 Johnson Street on Tuesday (10/21) at 12:57 a.m., following an investigation into a domestic dispute that occurred on Monday, (10/20), at approximately 8:15 PM in the Village of Palmyra.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, identified as Dollar, who was believed to be under the influence, became involved in an altercation with his significant other, while in the presence of their child who was under the age of three. During the incident, Mr. Dollar reportedly struck a female family member in the face, resulting in injury. He then proceeded to cause damage to property within the home.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, Dollar fled the scene and was reported to have made threats indicating he would not surrender if located.

A coordinated search was initiated by the Palmyra Police Department utilizing both officers on foot and the department’s Utility Task Vehicle (UTV). State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided additional support, deploying K9 units, drones, and personnel on foot. The Macedon Police Department also assisted in the search and eventual apprehension.

After several hours of searching, officers located Mr. Dollar hiding in an outbuilding near the area. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Dollar has been charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Obstruction of Governmental Administration; Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Mr. Dollar was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Palmyra Village Court on November 11th. A full Stay-Away Order of Protection was issued ordering Dollar from any contact with the victims.