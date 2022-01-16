Powered by Dark Sky
January 16th 2022, Sunday
Walworth boy’s huge heart helps others

by WayneTimes.com
January 16, 2022

A 7-year-old boy in Walworth took it upon himself to raise $115 dollars to help the less fortunate for the holiday season.  Logan Schmitt decided that he would like to hold a fundraiser to help get food for those who needed help over the holidays. 

The Wayne Primary school was holding a competition among the different grades and Logan really wanted to help. His mom, Abbie thought she could reach out to friends and family for donations to collect a good amount of the needed food. Abbie put the word out on Facebook and on a site called “Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook Group” to share the story, resulting in over 10,000 engagements and 700 comments! Aldi’s saw the post and was so inspired by Logan’s efforts, that they donated a $500 gift card for him to pass onto the local food pantry to encourage him to continue inspiring others.

“I’m so beyond proud of my son. He raised $115 for his school pantry drive and spent every last dime at Aldis.  He is barely 7 and has a huge heart. He loved cruising the aisles and grabbing all sorts of food and supplies for people in need”,  Abbie Schmitt said. 

Logan’s mom and dad, Patrick and Abbie helped him deliver the donations to the Ontario Food Pantry this week.

