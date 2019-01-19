Breaking/Featured
Walworth man arrested for passing phony $20 bills
State Police Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest on Wednesday (1/16) at 12:33 p.m. of Christopher A. Bellingham, age 32, of Lincoln Road in the Town of Walworth.
It is alleged that in early January, Bellingham passed counterfeit $20 bills at two stores in the Town of Ontario and one store in the Town of Sodus. He was charged with three counts of Felony Possession of a Forged instrument in the First Degree.
Bellingham was picked up on his release from Rochester General Hospital where he was being treated for an infection from a needle. He was also wanted on a Fugitive Warrant out of Maricopa, Arizona, where he is wanted on numerous drug charges. He was arraigned and remanded on No Bail.
