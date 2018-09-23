Walworth man faces numerous felonies for July motor vehicle accident

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/18) at 1:36 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man following investigation into a three car personal injury motor vehicle accident on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron which occurred on July 21st of this year.

Liborio A. McCauley, Jr., age 23, of 2382 Walworth-Marion Road was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a Class C Felony, Vehicular Assault in the First Degree, a Class D Felony, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving With a B.A.C. .08 or Above, Reckless Driving, Unlicensed Operation, and numerous other vehicle and traffic violations.

It is alleged that McCauley, Jr., traveling eastbound on Ridge Road, just outside the Village of Wolcott, passed two vehicles on a double sold line, and was traveling in the wrong lane when he struck a second vehicle traveling westbound head on. That vehicle was being driven by Jonathan P. Sutton, age 50, of Rochester, who suffered serious physical injuries in the accident to include multiple compound fractures of both legs and multiple abdominal injuries which have required surgeries. A passenger in Sutton’s vehicle, Frances M. Alini, age 50, also of Rochester, suffered serious physical injuries to include broken bones in both of her feet, and damage to multiple internal organs requiring surgery.

As a result of the first collision, Sutton’s vehicle struck a third vehicle being driven by Brian R. Subik, age 53, of Wolcott, causing minor damage to his vehicle. Subik was not injured in the accident.

At the time of the accident, McCauley Jr. was driving with a learner’s permit only, which had eight current suspensions on it, and he had a blood alcohol concentration of .15%.

McCauley Jr. was arraigned on the charges in the Town of Huron Court before Justice David Urban, and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash/$4,000 bond. He will reappear in Town of Huron Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.