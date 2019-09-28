Walworth man sentenced to 2-6 years for DWI accident that seriously injured two

It was just over a year ago when Liborio A. McCauley, Jr., now age 24, of 2382 Walworth-Marion Road was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a Class C Felony, Vehicular Assault in the First Degree, a Class D Felony, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving With a B.A.C. of .08%, or Greater Reckless Driving, Unlicensed Operation, and numerous other vehicle and traffic violations.

McCauley, Jr., traveling eastbound on Ridge Road, just outside the Village of Wolcott, passed two vehicles on a double solId line, and was traveling in the wrong lane when he struck a second vehicle traveling westbound head -on. That vehicle was being driven by Jonathan P. Sutton, age 50, of Rochester, who suffered serious physical injuries in the accident including multiple compound fractures of both legs and multiple abdominal injuries which have required surgeries. A passenger in Sutton’s vehicle, Frances M. Alini, age 50, also of Rochester, suffered serious physical injuries including broken bones in both of her feet, and damage to multiple internal organs requiring surgery.

As a result of the first collision, Sutton’s vehicle struck a third vehicle being driven by Brian R. Subik, age 53, of Wolcott, causing minor damage to his vehicle. Subik was not injured in the accident.

At the time of the accident, McCauley Jr. was driving with a learner’s permit only, which had eight current suspensions on it, and he had a blood alcohol concentration of .15%.

On September 3rd, McCauley Jr. pled guilty on a plea deal for Aggravated Vehicular Assault 1st Degree. He was sentenced on Thursday (9/26) to 2-6 years in prison and $15,000 restitution.