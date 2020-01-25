Walworth man’s hobby… restoring old stereo consoles

by Amber Linson

Times Writer

Local Walworth resident, Dan Bogel, has been engaging in the unique hobby of restoring old stereo consoles, inside and out, for approximately 3 years now. With his company, For The Record Stereo Console Restoration, Bogel has found that his hobby can bring enjoyment to many from around the country.

“I love records and I love the consoles that play them! These were finely crafted pieces of furniture that just so happen to play records,”

It all began when Bogel received a 1965 JCPenny Penncrest unit in 2017, that was damaged and water logged, from one of his customers.

For the first two years this hobby was just that, a hobby, but after he realized that people liked his work, he began to take restoring requests.

Bogel, who works full time for Best Construction, enjoys working with his hands and building. After bringing the console home, he spent some time learning to refurbish the body and fix the electronics.

Relying on a Facebook group to help him understand what needed to be done to refurbish these pieces of history, Dan says that he now has “mentors all over the country,” who are all just fellow restorers.

A lot goes into restoring these consoles, particularly the electronics which can be tricky, says Bogel. With tiny springs and old vacuum tubes that were used to control the electric current flow, it is not something everyone is interested in or able to accomplish.

Dan not only uses the Facebook group and mentors for accomplishing this detailed work, but he has also developed his own techniques for learning on-the-job.

One of these techniques is to take a picture every time he takes a component off. Then, when he is ready to reassemble, he follows the picture path backwards for getting the piece reassembled properly.

Here is how “For The Record” works. “I have many unrestored consoles, consolettes, tabletops & portables to choose from. Clients choose the unit they would like, we agree on a price, and the process starts. A deposit may be required to show good faith. Every unit remains intact as it was when it left the factory. No upgrades are made with the exception of Bluetooth if desired and capacitors and resistors. The units are completely disassembled. From there, I inspect every part and every nook and cranny is cleaned. The record changers are completely disassembled, the old grease cleaned off and reassembled with new lubrication. New idler wheels are installed if the rubber is too rigid. A new needle will be installed and if it is warranted, a new cartridge may also be installed. The speakers are inspected and repaired if needed. All contacts are cleaned and the crossover capacitors are replaced if present. In the electronics, I replace all the electrolytic and paper capacitors with new. Resistors are checked and replaced if needed. All potentiometers are cleaned and lubricated for static-free operation. In tube models, I check the tubes and replace if needed. The cabinetry will be repaired, touched up or refinished depending on the condition of the unit and the desires of the client.”

Dan has restored 15 units so far, built a designated electronics work space in his home, and is building a customized workshop where he keeps consoles that need to be refurbished.

Everything from woodwork, to upholstery, and electronics are carefully reworked to bring these classics back to life.

“It takes many hours, days and months to complete a restoration depending on the complexity of the electronics, the size of the unit and the condition of the cabinetry. Once a unit is completed in the shop, it will be moved into my home and used for a month or so on a daily basis. Once I am satisfied with its performance, the clients may come and claim their console. Patience is a virtue I need from my clients and my patience is first and foremost in every restoration.

Bogel, whose oldest console is from 1951, says that, while some of it is a struggle, the “customer satisfaction” aspect makes this endeavor a “hobby with a good ending.”

“These gems are from a bygone era where woodworking was king! Keeping this in mind, these units are mostly from the 60’s. That means they are from 58 to 48 years old! No cabinet is perfect even if refinished. History is history and if the walls of the cabinets could talk, they would spin endless tales of families gathered around the precious console to listen to music. And that is it; its all about the record and the machines that played them!” said Dan.