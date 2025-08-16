What are you looking for?
Search for:
Close
X
day
•
month
00
,
0000
Advertise
Manage Subscription
E-Edition Login
1
2
3
Next »
LOGIN
CLOSE
Search for:
Sections
Featured News
Community
Sports
State & Nation
Law & Order
Columns
Obituaries
How can we help?
Advertise
Subscribe
E-Edition Login
Manage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
1
2
3
Next »
SUBSCRIBE
MENU
FEATURED NEWS
COMMUNITY
LOCAL SPORTS
LAW & ORDER
STATE & NATION
HEALTH
COLUMNS
OBITUARIES
E-EDITION
SUBSCRIBE
BREAKING NEWS:
County Board of Supervisors announces new Chairman
Breaking/Featured
Walworth receives plan for Blue Heron homes
August 16, 2025
/ by
WayneTimes.com
More in
Breaking/Featured
Scammers grab Wayne County land, selling it to unaware buyers
Former Lyons coach arrested for Criminal Sex Act and Sexual Abuse involving female student
Daughter of German WWII prisoner follows his footsteps, through U.S. prison camps - ending in Marion
1
2
3
…
244
Next »
SUBSCRIBE
Get
HOME DELIEVERY
plus
DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
1
2
Next »
ADVERTISEMENT
LATEST HEADLINES
Breaking/Featured
Scammers grab Wayne County land, selling it to unaware buyers
Community
Marion Supervisor withdraws bid for re-election
Law & Order
Driver asleep at the wheel at McDonalds parking lot charged with DWAI-Drugs
1
2
3
…
873
Next »
LOCAL WEATHER
PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT
13WHAM
IN THIS CORNER...
by Ron Holdraker
The "Project"
August 16, 2025
1
2
3
…
256
Next »
ADVERTISEMENT
RECENT OBITUARIES
Delmaine, Maria-Elena (Bonsignore)
Meyer, Daniel Henry
Tyler, Vincent (Vinny) P.
1
2
3
…
253
Next »
VIEW ALL OBITUARIES
BROWSE BY SECTION
Community
Sports
Law & Order
State & Nation
Obituaries
Health
HOW CAN WE HELP?
Subscribe to The Times
Advertise
Submit a Story
Facebook
Twitter
Times of Wayne County
Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by
DepositPhotos
.
search
close
bars
newspaper-o