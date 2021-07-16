Powered by Dark Sky
July 16th 2021, Friday
Walworth Town Board member arrested

by WayneTimes.com
July 15, 2021

The City of Canandaigua City Police Department reported the arrest on Thursday (7/15) of Karel J. Ambroz II, age 57, of in the Town of Walworth.

Ambroz was arrested on July 15th, 2021 and charged with Attempted Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree.  

It is alleged that Ambroz used social media in an attempt to meet a 14-year- old child for sexual activity.  An undercover Canandaigua City Police Detective did meet up with Ambroz where he was then placed into custody.  The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. 

Ambroz was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Canandaigua City Court on July 28, at 8:30  a.m.  Further charges against Ambroz are pending.  

Ambroz is a current Town of Walworth Board member up for reelection in November. He is also currently the Fire Chief for the Walworth Fire Department.

On Thursday night, Ambroz resigned from the Walworth Town Board. Supervisor Susie Jacob  read a statement from the board concerning Karel's resignation at the beginning of the meeting.  Both the Fire Commissioners and the Walworth Republican committee have called for his resignation. Ambroz was to be on the Republican ballot for Walworth in November. 

His vacant Town Board seat will be filled by a candidate chosen by the Republican members of the Walworth Town Board. That person will serve until the November elections. A candidate has stepped up to be considered for that seat. A candidate will also be put forward for the vacancy on the Republican Town Council ticket. 

