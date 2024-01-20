Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 20th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Walworth Town Clerk accepts County job

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2024

At Thursday night’s Walworth Town Board meeting, Town Clerk Aimée Phillips, serving since 2018, announced her plans to retire. She will be accepting a position with Wayne County as the Radiological/Hazmat Officer, replacing Walworth’s John O’Toole, who announced his retirement. John worked alongside Aimée in the Walworth Fire Department. Her new position, effective in February has a variety of critical responsibilities in support of the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant and  updating of the Radiological Response Plan, Hazardous Materials Response Plan; ordering and distribution of Potassium Iodide to towns and schools within the emergency planning zone, and more.

The Walworth Town Board with deep regret accepted her resignation and wished her well. Pictured are (left to right); Walworth Town Councilmember Amber Linson, Town Supervisor Mike Donalty, Aimée, and Town Councilmembers Rick Johnson and Alex Kelly. Councilmember Jim Harden is missing from the photo.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

McConkey, Joseph W. "Bill" 

Joseph W. McConkey, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on January 15, 2024, at the age of 82. Bill was born in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Charlotte Hall McConkey. Bill grew up in Hammondsport, NY. After graduation from high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his Honorable […]

Read More
Canne, Gerald Arthur “Gerry”

WILLIAMSON/CANISTEO: Gerald Arthur “Gerry” Canne of 11 Fifth St., passed away Jan 15, 2024 at St James Hospital after being a patient there for 2 days. He was 103. Gerry was born on Oct 28, 1920 in Lyons, NY to Louis and Emma (Simones) Canne. He was a graduate of Lyons Central School and a […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square