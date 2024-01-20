Walworth Town Clerk accepts County job

At Thursday night’s Walworth Town Board meeting, Town Clerk Aimée Phillips, serving since 2018, announced her plans to retire. She will be accepting a position with Wayne County as the Radiological/Hazmat Officer, replacing Walworth’s John O’Toole, who announced his retirement. John worked alongside Aimée in the Walworth Fire Department. Her new position, effective in February has a variety of critical responsibilities in support of the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant and updating of the Radiological Response Plan, Hazardous Materials Response Plan; ordering and distribution of Potassium Iodide to towns and schools within the emergency planning zone, and more.

The Walworth Town Board with deep regret accepted her resignation and wished her well. Pictured are (left to right); Walworth Town Councilmember Amber Linson, Town Supervisor Mike Donalty, Aimée, and Town Councilmembers Rick Johnson and Alex Kelly. Councilmember Jim Harden is missing from the photo.