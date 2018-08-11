Walworth Troop 113 now totals 108 Eagle Scouts

Scouts from Troop 113 in Walworth have been busy this summer with 4 boys working on Eagle Projects, many attending Camp Massaweepie and 8 others completing a High Adventure in the Adirondacks.

Thomas, Jay, Noah, Brad, John, Connor, Josh, and Jacob climbed Mt. Marcy and Phelps and then had a blast white water rafting. Many thanks go to all of our leaders for making this possible, as they gave up their only days off to support the troop.

The Pack joined the troop last week, as together they made a 4th of July float in the Walworth Parade sponsored by the Walworth Lions Club. The Lions Club and Town of Walworth have a long history of working side-by-side with Pack and Troop 113, even supporting Eagle Projects; most recently aiding Brad Rush with the completion of the Veteran’s memory garden, walkway and pergola.

Other Scouts who completed or are currently working on Eagle Projects are: Josh Triou, Fred Becker, Josh Beha, Lucas Anderson, John and Adam Murtha and Connor Kerr. These young men will make Troop 113’s Eagle recipients up to 108 and counting, as 3 others are almost ready to start the process. Those interested in joining can call: Scoutmaster Brian Gerhardt at 585- 730-9878