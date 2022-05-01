Walworth woman charged in thefts of $4,515.36 from Macedon Lowes

On April 19th, 2022 The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of Marissa L. Bauer, age 25 of Walworth for Grand Larceny 4th on two separate dates.

On May 25th, 2021 Bauer was observed on camera at Lowe’s placing numerous rolls of wire in her cart and then walking past all points of sale, exiting the store without rendering payment. The total value of wire stolen was $2,812.00.

Bauer was also observed on camera on June 14th, 2021 placing numerous rolls of wire in her shopping cart and then walking past all points of sale exiting Lowe’s without rendering payment. The total value of wire stolen was $1,703.36.

Bauer was released on appearance tickets for both incidents to reappear at the Macedon Town Court on April 26th, 2022.

On Monday (4/25) Bauer was again arrested for grand larceny in the Fourth Degree on a April 6 theft of $1,695.06 theft of laundry detergent and 24 pieces of Woodford Oak from the Lowe’s in Webster. She was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket for Webster Town Court on May 6.