Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 2nd 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Walworth woman charged in thefts of $4,515.36 from Macedon Lowes

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2022

On April 19th, 2022 The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of Marissa L. Bauer, age 25 of Walworth for Grand Larceny 4th on two separate dates. 

On May 25th, 2021 Bauer was observed on camera at Lowe’s placing numerous rolls of wire in her cart and then walking past all points of sale, exiting the store without rendering payment. The total value of wire stolen was $2,812.00.

Bauer was also observed on camera on June 14th, 2021 placing numerous rolls of wire in her shopping cart and then walking past all points of sale exiting Lowe’s without rendering payment. The total value of wire stolen was $1,703.36.

Bauer was released on appearance tickets for both incidents to reappear at the Macedon Town Court on April 26th, 2022.

On Monday (4/25) Bauer was again arrested for grand larceny in the Fourth Degree on a April 6 theft of $1,695.06 theft of laundry detergent and  24 pieces of Woodford Oak from the Lowe’s in Webster. She was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket for Webster Town Court on May 6.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Sziemeister, The Rev. Arthur C. 

LYONS: Rev. Arthur C. Sziemeister, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at his home in Lyons. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on May 7, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY.  Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 at the church, and burial will be […]

Read More
Bailey, Carolyn Kay

LYONS: Carolyn Kay Bailey, 59, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3335 Middle Sodus Rd., Lyons, NY. In memory of Kay, please wear blue. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square