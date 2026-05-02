Walworth woman dies in custody following arrest

The New York State Police are investigating the death of a woman who became unresponsive while in custody on Wednesday, April 29.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., State Troopers out of Williamson responded with Wayne County Child Protective Services to a residence on Hennessey Road in the Town of Walworth, regarding a child welfare investigation.

Following the investigation, troopers arrested Marchelle D. Sharkey, age 37, and charged her with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Child Protective Services reported that multiple children were left unattended at the residence for an extended period without adequate adult supervision or sufficient food. CPS remained on scene to coordinate care for the children.

Sharkey was taken into custody without incident and transported to SP Williamson for processing. She was later transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., while arriving at the jail, Sharkey became unresponsive inside the State Police patrol vehicle.

Troopers immediately initiated emergency medical care, including the administration of Narcan, used during serious drug overdoses and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), while requesting emergency medical services. EMS personnel responded and continued lifesaving measures before transporting Sharkey to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation.

Sharkey’s body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.