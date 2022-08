Israel Lormil is wanted by Lyons, Williamson and Wolcott BCI.He is wanted for Unlawful Imprisonment 2, 3 Counts Criminal Mischief 4, 3 Counts EWOC, Harassment 2, 2 County Agg. Criminal Contempt, 2 Counts Agg Family Offense.

He is not cooperating and refused to give himself up despite numerous warrant attempts by Troopers.

Anyone with information concerning Israel Lormil, is asked to call 911, or the Lyons Barracks at 315-946-3487.