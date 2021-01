State Police Investigators out of Lyons are asking the public’s help in locating Jesse DeJohn, age 25, with a last known address of 1948 Route 88 in Newark for Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree.

DeJohn is also wanted on other charges. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jesse DeJohn is asked to contact the State Police in Lyons at 315 946-3044, or by dialing 911.

The day after the Times posted DeJohn’s mug and information on the Times website, he called the State Police Investigator, daring to come find him and stating he would not come out of his house.