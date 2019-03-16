Wayne Central begins hearing on removal of two board members

The removal hearing for Wayne Central Board member Steve Gallaher was held in the Wayne Central Performing Arts Center (auditorium) on March 11. The hearing commenced at 10:00 a.m. with attorneys for both sides present: Mr. James Cole for Mr. Gallaher and Ms. Heather Cole (no relation to the other attorney), and Mr. Charles Symons for the Wayne Board of Education. The hearing officer was Mr. Louis Kash.

This hearing had been set after a School Board meeting on February 7th, filing removal charges against two board members, Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry. The Board of Education felt this was necessary, noting “The Wayne CSD Board of Education adheres to its protocols, policies and procedures as outlined in its handbook, New York State School Boards Associations training protocols and District policies…Out of concern for the district and in an effort to maintain its integrity while fulfilling its State specified duties, the Board of Education has agreed to enter into this process and has appointed an external hearing officer to assist us with this matter. Ensuring that this process is followed through with integrity and transparency is of the utmost importance to the Board as we continue to work on behalf of our students, staff and community.”

As to the March 11th hearing for Mr. Gallaher, the event went on all day with a short lunch break, and had to be adjourned and moved to the cafeteria at about 4:30 pm, due to a music program in the auditorium.

At least 80 staff members, friends, media, and members of the public were present for most of the hearing, with the numbers dwindling as the hearing dragged beyond 5:00 pm.

As with the last Wayne Central School Board meeting, many of Mr. Gallaher’s supporters were present sporting t-shirts reading: “We support Gallaher and Landry.”

The Board of Education alleges that both Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry (1) trespassed on District Property (Freewill), (2) gained inappropriate and unauthorized Access (Freewill), ( 3) requested inappropriate and unauthorized Independent Inquiry, (4) had Inappropriate Involvement in Law Enforcement Property Check, and, in Mr. Gallaher’s case, also a charge of inappropriate Postings on Social Media For Mr. Landry, an additional charge was listed as Continual Failure to expose the truth.

Called to the stand as witnesses for the hearing were: Joseph Siracuse, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, Dr. Mathis Calvin Superintendent of Schools, Mr. J.R. Sharkey, Wayne Central Building and Grounds worker, and Robert Fussa, Director of Facilities. Each testified as to what they witnessed on September 6, 2018 at the Freewill School, at approximately 7pm.

Dr. Calvin noted that he received a phone call from Dennis Landry on the evening of September 6th, 2018 saying that the Freewill School building front doors were “wide open”, and someone should come and deal with the issue. Dr. Calvin testified that Landry had told him he was walking his dog at the Freewill campus and, in doing a quick security check on the doors, found the front doors open.

Next, Calvin said he called Joseph Siracuse, who was at an athletic event at the high school, and asked him to go to the Freewill building, and that he (Dr. Calvin) was on his way. Mr. Siracuse indicated that the Superintendent sounded anxious and concerned.

Before either of these two witnesses arrived, Mr. J.R. Starkey, who is on the building and grounds staff, had received a call from the West Fire Alarm Company about activity inside the Freewill building. Mr. Starkey indicated at the hearing that he had been in the building with staff earlier in the day to store some equipment in the back of the building, but never entered through the front doors. Starkey arrived, later followed by his boss, Mr. Fussa.

A State Trooper, who had been called by the alarm company, had also responded the Freewill about 6:30-7:00 pm, and a Deputy also arrived.

Mr. Starkey reported that Landry and Gallaher were speaking with police when Mr. Starkey arrived. A Sheriff’s deputy, Trooper and Mr. Fussa toured the building to see if anything was amiss. They had Landry and Gallaher stay at the entrance.

Mr. Siracuse testified that when he arrived, he parked in the bus loop and found 2 police cars, and Mr. Fussa, Director of Facilities talking on the sidewalk. He stated that soon after a pick up truck left with Mr. Landry and Mr. Gallaher in it.

All witnesses indicated that entry to the building is gained by swiping an electronic key fob or with a building key. When the electronic key fob is used, a record is kept.

The attorney for Mr. Gallaher asked if there were signs on the building that indicate it is closed, or signs that say “no trespassing”. Mr. Fussa indicted that there are no such signs, and no fence is around the building. Mr. Calvin agreed, that the public is certainly allowed to use the playground on the premises, and can walk around the campus lot, even though the school is now closed.

It was discovered during the hearing, that a surveillance tape was recorded, and several of the witnesses had viewed parts of it in the office of the Director of Security, Barry Vannostrand. On the tape, which was played at the hearing, it appeared that two individuals, a young person (student age) and an adult entered the building near 6:00 pm. Then later two more individuals, appearing to be Mr. Landry with his dog and Mr. Gallaher, entered the area, inside the first set of double doors. Mr. Gallaher stood in the doorway, Mr. Landry and his dog went down a hallway briefly.

It was learned that the time between the young person and adult entering, and the two board members entering, was not clear, since the tape was fast-forwarded for the witnesses who viewed in.

The tape later showed that State Police and a Sheriff’s Deputy entered the building with another man, and went into the building down a hallway to the left. Mr. Landry and Gallaher stayed by the doorway, although it appeared that Mr. Landry stepped into the hall for a moment.

Both of the accused board members have indicated that they were concerned about an open door, and Mr. Landy had gone into the building to check that everything was ok.

It was reported by Dr. Calvin that Mr. Landry attempted to downplay his story about the doors being “wide open” and said he “misspoke” saying they were open (unlocked) and could be accessed, and he was concerned.

The day long hearing ended vat 6:00 pm with the prosecution resting, and is adjourned to May 7th for Mr. Gallher will testify.

Mr. Landy’s hearing is set for April 17, 2019.