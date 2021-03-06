Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 6th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne Central Middle School custodian wields knife, causes lockdown

by WayneTimes.com
March 6, 2021

On Monday (3/1) at 10:07 a.m. the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the Deputy Resource Officer at Wayne Central Middle School (located on Route 350 in  Ontario Center) engaged in a physical confrontation with a custodian armed with a knife.

The Thomas C. Armstrong Middle School and all other schools in the district were placed on lockdown during Monday’s incident. No students were involved or injured, as additional police arrived at the scene.

The incident began after Thomas Franco, age 19, confronted another district employee with a knife during a confrontation.

During the struggle with Resource Deputy Robert Mansell, Franco resisted. It is alleged Franco pulled the trigger on the officer’s holstered Smith and Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun. The bullet hit Officer Mansell’s foot.

Both Franco and Mansell, who suffered a self-inflicted knife wound, were taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries and both released.

Franco was subsequently charged with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

“As soon as I got the text, I ran right over here,” said parent Jim Canternolo, who has a son in sixth grade. “Mind blowing. There is a police presence here. I’m hearing all kinds of crazy stuff. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Canternolo credits the quick actions of the district and law enforcement. So does parent Crystal Rowe.

“They did do the right thing. They put the school on lockdown and informed the parents,” she said.

School officials say counselors were be on hand for students.

Franco was arraigned Monday and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He was subsequently released and expected to appear in Ontario Town Court at a later date to answer the charges. 

District Superintendent Joseph Siracuse said that no students were involved in or witnessed the incident and shared several letters with district families on Monday, detailing what he could share about what caused the lockdown. “The safety of our students and staff will remain a top priority.” 

News partner 13WHAM contributed 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

VanHout, Tracey Lynn

MARION: Tracey passed away on February 20, 2021 at age 44.  She was predeceased by her daughter, Shaylynn Aubrey VanHout Caster; fiancé, Samuel Pergolizzi. Tracey is survived by her daughter, Abi (Louis Grayson) VanHout; parents, Gerald and Charlotte VanHout; siblings, Trevor VanHout; niece, Leah VanHout; aunt, Sharon (Steve) Smith; extended family and friends; beloved dog, […]

Read More
Gallaher, James W. “Jim”

WALWORTH/ONTARIO: November 13, 1948 – February 27, 2021. Jim passed away due to complications from being struck, by a hit and run driver, on the night of February 28, 2006 while serving with the Lincoln Fire Department. Jim is predeceased by his parents Burrell and Alice, and his sister Barbara. Jim is survived by his wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square