Wayne Central School Board calls for removal of Two Board members

A story developed this past week, after several members of the public who had attended a Wayne Central School Board meeting on February 7th, described an unexpected and what they saw as “troubling” incident.

It was reported by a number of Wayne Central School district residents that the Board of Education made several last minute additions to the night’s agenda.

It was noted that these agenda items concerned discussion of the removal of two current school board members from their seats – Dennis Landry and Steve Gallaher, both of Walworth.

The District, in response to complaints and questions, initially offered the following statement:

“The Wayne CSD Board of Education adheres to its protocols, policies and procedures as outlined in its handbook, New York State School Boards Associations training protocols and District policies. The Board is committed to ensuring that all members follow through with its expectations and adhere to New York State laws. Out of concern for the district and in an effort to maintain its integrity while fulfilling its State specified duties, the Board of Education has agreed to enter into this process and has appointed an external hearing officer to assist us with this matter. Ensuring that this process is followed through with integrity and transparency is of the utmost importance to the Board as we continue to work on behalf of our students, staff and community.”

Several resolutions were made over the course of the Board of Education meeting that night:

Two resolutions were to approve “removal charges, according to New York Education Law section 1709(18)… stating that the any board member may be removed for “official misconduct”….one resolution was passed naming each of the two accused Board members.

Another resolution passed to appoint a hearing officer. Mr. Louis N. Kash, Esq. was appointed.

“I was totally blindsided by the agenda items. No discussion was made as to this discussion being held at that night’s meeting,” said Steve Gallaher, one of the School Board members who have been cited.

In a joint statement from the two members, a few days later, Landry and Gallaher said:

(In regard to the actions taken at the Wayne Central School Board of Education Meeting on Thursday February 7, 2019) “We rebut all accusations made by the Wayne Central Board of Education on February 7, 2019 for official misconduct. We have done nothing wrong and we are shocked by the actions taken by the Board of Education. We will take any and all necessary actions to fight these baseless charges presented by the Board of Education, including appealing to the NYS Commissioner of Education. We would like to the thank the public for their support and look forward to clearing our names and getting back to the work that we should be doing, serving the community, teachers and staff and most importantly, the students of Wayne Central.”

The remaining members of the 9 member Board of Education were posed several questions from the Times, following the incident:

How can this occur without the board members named being involved in the “meeting” and then maybe asked to withdraw from the meeting? – Also.. “the Board” met with legal counsel? What members of the Board? This would have been discussed among the other members with the 2 members excluded.

Tim Reynolds, School Board president responded on behalf of the Board:

“The process followed by the Board in connection with the removal proceedings was in accordance with advice of legal counsel and consistent with the open meetings law, as well as opinions of Robert J. Freeman, the Executive Director of the Committee on Open Government. The majority of a board is permitted to obtain legal advice without the presence of members of the board who may be adversaries in litigation or an adversarial administrative proceeding, such as board members who may be subject to a removal proceeding.”

The School Board president was also questioned about why no allegations were given at the meeting except to say “official misconduct”. Shouldn’t the accusers have to give a specific reason… Are there “specific offenses” listed as reasons to remove a board member? Where is this written?

Reynolds responded:

“The charges at issue have been served on the Mr. Landry and Mr. Gallaher, and they are free to share those charges … as they wish. You are also free to submit a Freedom of Information Law request for the charges.”

(Editor’s Note: An interview with Steve Gallaher, appearing in last week’s issue was a scheduled story and written before the school board occurred).

As to the conducting of public hearings for both men, the Board stated that both hearings will be open to the public.

The hearing for Mr. Gallaher will take place on February 25, 2019 at at 10:00 a.m. and will be held in the District Office. Mr. Landry’s hearing will take place on March 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., and will also be held in the District Office.

Addendum:

Prior to press time, a list of the charges were obtained:

For Mr. Gallaher, the Wayne Central School Board gave 5 charges:

Charge 1: Trespassing on District Property (Freewill)

Charge 2: Inappropriate and Unauthorized Access (Freewill)

Charge 3: Inappropriate and Unauthorized Independent Inquiry

Charge 4: Inappropriate Involvement in Law Enforcement Property Check

Charge 5: Inappropriate Postings on Social Media

For Mr. Landry, the charges are:

Charge 1: Trespassing on District Property (Freewill)

Charge 2: Inappropriate and Unauthorized Access (Freewill)

Charge 3: Inappropriate and Unauthorized Independent Inquiry

Charge 4: Inappropriate Involvement in Law Enforcement Property Check

Charge 5: Failure to answer questions posed about Freewill trespass