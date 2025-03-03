What are you looking for?

Breaking/Featured

Wayne Central Schools closed on Monday

March 3, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Due to a water main break in the Town of Ontario, Wayne Central School District will be closed on Monday, March 3, 2025, for all students and staff. Families can find the Boil Water Advisory on the Town of Ontario's website page at www.ontariotown.org 

In addition, Wayne Central School District will be CLOSED for students only on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Staff should report. Parent-Teacher Conferences will proceed as scheduled. The District will transport all students who have a full day out of District Program.

