Wayne Central student killed in Pittsford crash

Pittsford, N.Y. — Police have identified the two men killed in a crash Sunday (5/5) night at Oak Hill Country Club.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Nazar Boichuk, age 24, of Fairport, and Vladyslav Antoshchuk, age 18, of Walworth, were killed when their car struck a tree along the side of Chapin Way.

Police said Boichuk was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Antoshchuk was a senior at Wayne Central. The Wayne Central School District released a statement about Antoshchuk’s passing, offering support for its students:

“Dear Wayne Central Community, It is with deep sadness that I am writing to inform you of the passing of Vladyslav Antoshchuk, a high school senior. Vladyslav was a dedicated, kind, caring, and respectful student who will be missed greatly.”

Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Loss can impact people in many different ways. Our counseling staff is available to students and any other individuals who need support. If you or your student would like to speak to a counselor please do not hesitate to do so.

Please join me in keeping Vladyslav’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. We know you share our concern, support, and deepest sympathy for the family.“

We also ask that you respect their privacy as they cope with their loss."