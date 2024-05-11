Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 11th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Wayne Central student killed in Pittsford crash

by WayneTimes.com
May 11, 2024

Pittsford, N.Y. — Police have identified the two men killed in a crash Sunday (5/5) night at Oak Hill Country Club.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Nazar Boichuk, age 24, of Fairport, and Vladyslav Antoshchuk, age 18, of Walworth, were killed when their car struck a tree along the side of Chapin Way.

Police said Boichuk was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Antoshchuk was a senior at Wayne Central. The Wayne Central School District released a statement about Antoshchuk’s passing, offering support for its students:

“Dear Wayne Central Community, It is with deep sadness that I am writing to inform you of the passing of Vladyslav Antoshchuk, a high school senior. Vladyslav was a dedicated, kind, caring, and respectful student who will be missed greatly.”

Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.” 

Loss can impact people in many different ways. Our counseling staff is available to students and any other individuals who need support. If you or your student would like to speak to a counselor please do not hesitate to do so. 

Please join me in keeping Vladyslav’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. We know you share our concern, support, and deepest sympathy for the family.“

We also ask that you respect their privacy as they cope with their loss."

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Keebler, Cindy L. (Marsden) 

SAVANNAH: Cindy Keebler, 71, passed away at her home, Saturday, May 4, 2024. Family and friends are invited to attend her calling hours, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11 to 1PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY. Burial will follow at the Savannah-Butler Cemetery.  Cindy was born on April 3, 1953, […]

Read More
Bombard, Nora A. (LaFleur)

SODUS: Nora Bombard, 93, passed away Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends and family are invited to calling hours Thursday, May 9, from 6 – 8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus.  A funeral Service will follow at 8:00.  Burial will be Friday, May 10 […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square