Wayne Central Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin resigns

Earlier this evening (Thursday night, June 20th) the Board of Education and the Wayne Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, entered into a mutual separation agreement, effective June 30, 2019.

The district is thankful for the tireless efforts of Dr. Calvin throughout his tenure at Wayne.

Under his leadership Wayne Central has: raised its academic performance and received State-wide recognition for doing so; enacted one to one technology for its students; revised and created district wide curriculum; implemented more academic intervention and social and emotional supports for students, including mental health clinics in all of its schools; received community support and approval for a multi-million dollar Phase I capital improvement infrastructure repair project and enacted comprehensive efficiencies which have resulted in nearly $10 million dollars’ worth of savings for Wayne taxpayers and has restored the districts fiscal status, bringing the district out from under the Office of the State Comptrollers designation of “susceptible to fiscal stress.” Dr. Calvin’s hard work and efforts are truly recognized.”

We wish Dr. Calvin well as he moves forward with his career.

Statement from Dr. Mathis Calvin

It is with mixed emotions that I have submitted my resignation tonight to the Wayne Central School District Board of Education.

On one hand I am exceptionally proud of all that our leadership team, teachers, support staff and I have accomplished. Working together over the past four years, we improved in multiple New York State tested areas, received State and local recognition for our districts rankings by Businesses First and just this week were designated as a NY State Recognition District for our academic performance.

To add to this we’ve been able to provide more educational opportunities and programs for our students while saving tax payers nearly ten million dollars by implementing a series of efficiencies. It is my belief that our students’ performance will be even higher this year as a result of our efforts.

As a change agent, I was excited to champion the districts strategic plan, 1 to 1 technology for our students, added intervention services and support staff for our students who required academic intervention services and the implementation of mental health clinics and social worker services to better meet the social – emotional and mental health needs of our students.

The recent positive evaluation, which I received from the Board of Education, rated my overall performance as “highly effective” for the fourth year now serves as a reminder of these accomplishments.

I am thankful for the opportunity that this role has afforded me. I wish the district well and look forward to moving ahead to a new role in education where my priority will continue to be serving the needs of students, staff, and community,